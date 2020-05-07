All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

1622 E Coronado Dr

1622 East Coronado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1622 East Coronado Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
1,544 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Upgraded Spacious Town Home- Single Story - Huge LR/DR Combo w/Wood Laminate Floors - 16-Inch Tile Used Extensively. Gorgeous Kitchen w/Slab Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinets, Breakfast Counter w/Flat Stovetop & Stainless Steel Appliances - Split Bedroom Plan, Large Carpeted Bedrooms with Large Closets, One has Private Entrance w/French Doors - Upgraded Bathrooms - Dual Pane Windows - Private Patio - 3 Parking Spaces right Outside the Door, 2 are Covered - Separate Storage - Community Pool and Clubhouse/Rec Room. INCLUDES: Flat Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Rent includes Water/Sewer/Trash!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 E Coronado Dr have any available units?
1622 E Coronado Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 E Coronado Dr have?
Some of 1622 E Coronado Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 E Coronado Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1622 E Coronado Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 E Coronado Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1622 E Coronado Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1622 E Coronado Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1622 E Coronado Dr offers parking.
Does 1622 E Coronado Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 E Coronado Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 E Coronado Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1622 E Coronado Dr has a pool.
Does 1622 E Coronado Dr have accessible units?
No, 1622 E Coronado Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 E Coronado Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 E Coronado Dr has units with dishwashers.
