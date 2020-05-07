1622 E Coronado Dr

Amenities

1,544 SqFt - 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Upgraded Spacious Town Home- Single Story - Huge LR/DR Combo w/Wood Laminate Floors - 16-Inch Tile Used Extensively. Gorgeous Kitchen w/Slab Granite Countertops, Maple Cabinets, Breakfast Counter w/Flat Stovetop & Stainless Steel Appliances - Split Bedroom Plan, Large Carpeted Bedrooms with Large Closets, One has Private Entrance w/French Doors - Upgraded Bathrooms - Dual Pane Windows - Private Patio - 3 Parking Spaces right Outside the Door, 2 are Covered - Separate Storage - Community Pool and Clubhouse/Rec Room. INCLUDES: Flat Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer. Rent includes Water/Sewer/Trash!