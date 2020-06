Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Terrific updated 3 bdrm 1.75 bath home with pool. Great open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Nice sun room leads out to a wonderful yard with grass and plenty of room for sunbathing by the pool. Yard also has storage shed and RV gate, Great home for family, grad students, teachers/professors. Minutes from ASU!!! And minutes to freeways.