1523 W. 7th Street Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM TEMPE HOME LOCATED LESS THAN 1/2 MILE FROM ASU! - AVAILABLE ON 8/1/2020



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tempe home is in an excellent location less than 1/2 mile from ASU! Open floor plan with stained concrete floors. Kitchen has been nicely remodeled kitchen with granite counters and upgraded cabinets and bathrooms have matching granite counters and travertine shower. Full size washer and dryer included. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Nice backyard with patio and grassy area.



Rent - $1,995 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $1,995

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Lease Prep Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



