Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1523 W. 7th Street

1523 West 7th Street · (480) 550-8500
Location

1523 West 7th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Lindon Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1523 W. 7th Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1503 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1523 W. 7th Street Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM TEMPE HOME LOCATED LESS THAN 1/2 MILE FROM ASU! - AVAILABLE ON 8/1/2020

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tempe home is in an excellent location less than 1/2 mile from ASU! Open floor plan with stained concrete floors. Kitchen has been nicely remodeled kitchen with granite counters and upgraded cabinets and bathrooms have matching granite counters and travertine shower. Full size washer and dryer included. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Nice backyard with patio and grassy area.

Rent - $1,995 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $1,995
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE4883227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 W. 7th Street have any available units?
1523 W. 7th Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 W. 7th Street have?
Some of 1523 W. 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 W. 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1523 W. 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 W. 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 W. 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1523 W. 7th Street offer parking?
No, 1523 W. 7th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1523 W. 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1523 W. 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 W. 7th Street have a pool?
No, 1523 W. 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1523 W. 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1523 W. 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 W. 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 W. 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
