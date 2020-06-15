Amenities
1523 W. 7th Street Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM TEMPE HOME LOCATED LESS THAN 1/2 MILE FROM ASU! - AVAILABLE ON 8/1/2020
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tempe home is in an excellent location less than 1/2 mile from ASU! Open floor plan with stained concrete floors. Kitchen has been nicely remodeled kitchen with granite counters and upgraded cabinets and bathrooms have matching granite counters and travertine shower. Full size washer and dryer included. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Nice backyard with patio and grassy area.
Rent - $1,995 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $1,995
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)
Call listing agent for a video tour today!
Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE4883227)