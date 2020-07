Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1445 E Hudson Dr Available 08/01/19 LARGE 5BR/2BA HOUSE, NEWLY REMODELED WITH CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, NEW KITCHEN, DISHWASHER ETC. - ***OPEN HOUSE - ON SATURDAY, APRIL 27TH, 2019 OPEN FROM 2:00 - 3:00PM***



AVAILABLE FOR AN AUGUST 1ST MOVE IN

***********************************************************

LARGE FIVE (5) BEDROOM TWO (2) BATHROOM HOUSE, NEWLY REMODELED WITH CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT, NEW KITCHEN, DISHWASHER, AC, THIS HOME IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION

FENCED YARD - MUST SEE.

***WALKING DISTANCE TO ASU / NEXT TO THE LIGHT RAIL***



PEBBLE TECH SWIMMING POOL



OPTIONAL WASHER AND DRYER GREAT VALUE



NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS - EXCELLENT CONDITION



NEAR APACHE AND RURAL ROAD -- 1445 E. HUDSON,, TEMPE, AZ 85281



TEXT BONNIE AT 480-688-7410

or

FILL OUT A GUEST CARD AT EXPRESSCO.APPFOLIO.COM/LISTINGS



