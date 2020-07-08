1425 S BONARDEN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

A must see, fully remodeled 4 bed/2 bath Tempe home with modern touches and finishes. New, custom porcelain tile throughout the entire home. Custom interior paint and new fixtures throughout and appliances are included. Open living room and kitchen with new cabinets and new slab counter tops. Master bedroom features walk-in tile shower with custom tile finishing, vanity with granite counter and walk-in closet. Bedrooms are all generously sized. Full bathroom in hallway has tile shower and updated finishes. Completely re-finished back yard with desert landscaping for easy maintenance and clean desert landscaping surrounding the yard and a large covered slate patio. Minutes from ASU, loop 202 freeway and Mill Avenue night life.