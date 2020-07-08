All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

1425 S BONARDEN Lane

1425 South Bonarden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1425 South Bonarden Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Jen Tilly Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A must see, fully remodeled 4 bed/2 bath Tempe home with modern touches and finishes. New, custom porcelain tile throughout the entire home. Custom interior paint and new fixtures throughout and appliances are included. Open living room and kitchen with new cabinets and new slab counter tops. Master bedroom features walk-in tile shower with custom tile finishing, vanity with granite counter and walk-in closet. Bedrooms are all generously sized. Full bathroom in hallway has tile shower and updated finishes. Completely re-finished back yard with desert landscaping for easy maintenance and clean desert landscaping surrounding the yard and a large covered slate patio. Minutes from ASU, loop 202 freeway and Mill Avenue night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 S BONARDEN Lane have any available units?
1425 S BONARDEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 S BONARDEN Lane have?
Some of 1425 S BONARDEN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 S BONARDEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1425 S BONARDEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 S BONARDEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1425 S BONARDEN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1425 S BONARDEN Lane offer parking?
No, 1425 S BONARDEN Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1425 S BONARDEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 S BONARDEN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 S BONARDEN Lane have a pool?
No, 1425 S BONARDEN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1425 S BONARDEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 1425 S BONARDEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 S BONARDEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 S BONARDEN Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

