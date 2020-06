Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Fully remodeled 4 bed, 2.5 bath town home conveniently located near ASU and downtown Tempe! Come see this brand new kitchen, featuring new quartz counter tops, large island, new white shaker cabinets, new stainless appliances and wood flooring. New interior paint and blinds, newer AC and dual pane windows, PLUS a lovely patio, outdoor storage area and two covered parking spots. A perfect floor plan for a family and students alike.