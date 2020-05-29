Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

137 E Fremont Dr Available 08/01/20 MUST SEE 5 BED/3 BATH TEMPE HOME ON ENORMOUS CUL-DE-SAC LOT! - AVAILABLE ON 8/1/2020



This home is a must see! Spacious split floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on a HUGE cul-de-sac lot. Extensive remodel in 2016/2017 including new HVAC system, interior and exterior paint, closet doors, granite counter tops, bathroom fixtures, casings and baseboards, interior doors, tile and laminate flooring. HUGE kitchen has stainless steel appliances (all appliances included), breakfast bar, TONS of cabinet and counter space and granite counters. Kitchen overlooks large formal dining area with french doors to backyard. Sunken living room with brick wood burning fireplace. ENORMOUS master suite is the size of 2 bedrooms and has a separate entrance to private side yard with coy pond. Master bath has double vanities and gorgeous tile shower. All bedrooms are generously sized with faux wood flooring. The backyard is enormous and has a large covered patio, 4 storage sheds, RV gate and tons of room to play and entertain. All of this located just minutes from ASU, shopping, dining, entertainment and all Tempe has to offer.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com



Rent - $2,895 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $2,895

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE3973521)