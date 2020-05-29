Amenities
137 E Fremont Dr Available 08/01/20 MUST SEE 5 BED/3 BATH TEMPE HOME ON ENORMOUS CUL-DE-SAC LOT! - AVAILABLE ON 8/1/2020
This home is a must see! Spacious split floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on a HUGE cul-de-sac lot. Extensive remodel in 2016/2017 including new HVAC system, interior and exterior paint, closet doors, granite counter tops, bathroom fixtures, casings and baseboards, interior doors, tile and laminate flooring. HUGE kitchen has stainless steel appliances (all appliances included), breakfast bar, TONS of cabinet and counter space and granite counters. Kitchen overlooks large formal dining area with french doors to backyard. Sunken living room with brick wood burning fireplace. ENORMOUS master suite is the size of 2 bedrooms and has a separate entrance to private side yard with coy pond. Master bath has double vanities and gorgeous tile shower. All bedrooms are generously sized with faux wood flooring. The backyard is enormous and has a large covered patio, 4 storage sheds, RV gate and tons of room to play and entertain. All of this located just minutes from ASU, shopping, dining, entertainment and all Tempe has to offer.
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,895 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,895
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)
Call listing agent for a video tour today!
Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com
