Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

137 E Fremont Dr

137 East Fremont Drive · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

137 East Fremont Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 137 E Fremont Dr · Avail. Aug 1

$2,895

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2134 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
137 E Fremont Dr Available 08/01/20 MUST SEE 5 BED/3 BATH TEMPE HOME ON ENORMOUS CUL-DE-SAC LOT! - AVAILABLE ON 8/1/2020

This home is a must see! Spacious split floor plan with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms on a HUGE cul-de-sac lot. Extensive remodel in 2016/2017 including new HVAC system, interior and exterior paint, closet doors, granite counter tops, bathroom fixtures, casings and baseboards, interior doors, tile and laminate flooring. HUGE kitchen has stainless steel appliances (all appliances included), breakfast bar, TONS of cabinet and counter space and granite counters. Kitchen overlooks large formal dining area with french doors to backyard. Sunken living room with brick wood burning fireplace. ENORMOUS master suite is the size of 2 bedrooms and has a separate entrance to private side yard with coy pond. Master bath has double vanities and gorgeous tile shower. All bedrooms are generously sized with faux wood flooring. The backyard is enormous and has a large covered patio, 4 storage sheds, RV gate and tons of room to play and entertain. All of this located just minutes from ASU, shopping, dining, entertainment and all Tempe has to offer.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2,895 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $2,895
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3973521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 E Fremont Dr have any available units?
137 E Fremont Dr has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 E Fremont Dr have?
Some of 137 E Fremont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 E Fremont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
137 E Fremont Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 E Fremont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 E Fremont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 137 E Fremont Dr offer parking?
No, 137 E Fremont Dr does not offer parking.
Does 137 E Fremont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 E Fremont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 E Fremont Dr have a pool?
No, 137 E Fremont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 137 E Fremont Dr have accessible units?
No, 137 E Fremont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 137 E Fremont Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 E Fremont Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
