1332 W 6TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

GORGEOUS Newly FURNISHED Remodeled 4 bed 3 bath near 202, I-10, 101, Phoenix Sky Harbor, less than 3 miles to Tempe Town Lake & Beach Park. 5-minute bike ride to Mill Ave/ASU. Kitchen features custom tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless appliances, cherry wood cabinets. Full Master with upgraded tile detailing, double sinks, walk in enclosed shower. 2nd & 3rd bathrooms have stone-tiled vanities & showers. Plenty of closet space, Open floorplan, tile flooring, carpeted bedrooms, ceiling fans, decorator interior paint. Huge inside laundry room with washer/dryer, cabinets, sink and room for a den/office! French doors lead to a large covered back patio. Over-sized corner lot, RV gate slides on track for easy access & additional parking/vehicle storage. N/S exposure. Must See RARE!