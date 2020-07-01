1255 E University Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included furnished

Take over the rest of the lease available NOW

Lease ends: JULY 17, 2020

Option to renew: YES



ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

FULLY FURNISHED

NO DEPOSIT

YOU WILL KEEP $150 of existing deposit to yourself

We will reimburse your application fee of $30 (upon your approval)



LOCATION NEARBY: ASU next to its housing, Tempe Marketplace, Mill Avenue nightlife, Tempe Town Lake



1 bedroom

1 bathroom

3rd floor -- with Balcony -- TOP FLOOR!

Laundry in community

Pets OK (no pet deposit, no restrictions on breed or size)



