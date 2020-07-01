All apartments in Tempe
1255 E University Dr

1255 East University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1255 East University Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take over the rest of the lease available NOW
Lease ends: JULY 17, 2020
Option to renew: YES

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
FULLY FURNISHED
NO DEPOSIT
YOU WILL KEEP $150 of existing deposit to yourself
We will reimburse your application fee of $30 (upon your approval)

LOCATION NEARBY: ASU next to its housing, Tempe Marketplace, Mill Avenue nightlife, Tempe Town Lake

1 bedroom
1 bathroom
3rd floor -- with Balcony -- TOP FLOOR!
Laundry in community
Pets OK (no pet deposit, no restrictions on breed or size)

==== CALL OR TEXT ME TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING =====

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 E University Dr have any available units?
1255 E University Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1255 E University Dr have?
Some of 1255 E University Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 E University Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1255 E University Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 E University Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1255 E University Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1255 E University Dr offer parking?
No, 1255 E University Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1255 E University Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 E University Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 E University Dr have a pool?
No, 1255 E University Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1255 E University Dr have accessible units?
No, 1255 E University Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 E University Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1255 E University Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

