This exceptional one-story home is a must-see. Move In Ready, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Tempe for Rent. Close to Shopping, Light Rail, and ASU. Separate family and living rooms. Inside laundry. Tile flooring in main living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Fourth bedroom has separate exit. Don't miss the backyard with a covered patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining and multiple garden beds. No Pets.