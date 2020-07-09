1230 E. Loma Vista Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedrooms plus a Den, 2 Bath, Single Carport, Separate Living and Family Rooms, Fireplace, Nice Remodel, Large Yard, Very Nice! Great Location!



Major Crossroads: Broadway and Rural



Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.



Near: Light Rail, ASU, Tempe Town Lake,



Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



