Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1230 E. Loma Vista Dr.
Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:54 PM

1230 E. Loma Vista Dr.

1230 East Loma Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1230 East Loma Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedrooms plus a Den, 2 Bath, Single Carport, Separate Living and Family Rooms, Fireplace, Nice Remodel, Large Yard, Very Nice! Great Location!

Major Crossroads: Broadway and Rural

Tempe Code: As a reminder, the City of Tempe Code Ordinance does not allow for more than 3 persons unrelated to one another to occupy the property.

Near: Light Rail, ASU, Tempe Town Lake,

Deposit: is equal to first month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.
Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. have any available units?
1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. have?
Some of 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. offers parking.
Does 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. have a pool?
No, 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 E. Loma Vista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

