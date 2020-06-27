117 W Concorda Unit # 102

Amenities



Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool pet friendly

117 W CONCORDA DR UNIT #102 - 3BR 1.75BA Mill/Broadway - BEAUTIFUL UNIT IN TEMPE READY TO MOVE IN! INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER, COMMUNITY POOL! CLOSE TO FREEWAY, ASU, DOWNTOWN TEMPE, AND MORE! CALL TODAY! - ***Occupied until 7/15, no showings until vacant****



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is the only one of its kind in Alameda Park. This end unit with very mature trees has lots of shade and is literally right next to the pool. Meticulously maintained home with all newer upgrades. Washer/Dryer (2012), Fridge (2012), Microwave (2009), bathroom remodel (2014), laminate flooring (2010), new bedroom doors, frames and professionally repainted (2016). The living room offers a brick fireplace to make this open space nice & cozy. Perfect location near downtown Tempe and just 1.5 miles from ASU. There are also 2 reserved parking spots right outside the shaded patio and a nice sized storage shed. This home will not last long.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



