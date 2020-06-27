All apartments in Tempe
117 W Concorda Unit # 102

117 West Concorda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 West Concorda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pet friendly
117 W CONCORDA DR UNIT #102 - 3BR 1.75BA Mill/Broadway - BEAUTIFUL UNIT IN TEMPE READY TO MOVE IN! INCLUDES WASHER/DRYER, COMMUNITY POOL! CLOSE TO FREEWAY, ASU, DOWNTOWN TEMPE, AND MORE! CALL TODAY! - ***Occupied until 7/15, no showings until vacant****

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is the only one of its kind in Alameda Park. This end unit with very mature trees has lots of shade and is literally right next to the pool. Meticulously maintained home with all newer upgrades. Washer/Dryer (2012), Fridge (2012), Microwave (2009), bathroom remodel (2014), laminate flooring (2010), new bedroom doors, frames and professionally repainted (2016). The living room offers a brick fireplace to make this open space nice & cozy. Perfect location near downtown Tempe and just 1.5 miles from ASU. There are also 2 reserved parking spots right outside the shaded patio and a nice sized storage shed. This home will not last long.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3396825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 have any available units?
117 W Concorda Unit # 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 have?
Some of 117 W Concorda Unit # 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 currently offering any rent specials?
117 W Concorda Unit # 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 is pet friendly.
Does 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 offer parking?
Yes, 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 offers parking.
Does 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 have a pool?
Yes, 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 has a pool.
Does 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 have accessible units?
No, 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 W Concorda Unit # 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
