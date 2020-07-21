All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1165 E VAUGHN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1165 E VAUGHN Street
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:21 AM

1165 E VAUGHN Street

1165 East Vaughn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1165 East Vaughn Street, Tempe, AZ 85283
Bradley Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New A/C. New W/H. New kitchen faucet. Quiet & nice neighborhood. Near 101 & 60 freeways. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Security doors front and back. Block fenced back yard, ceiling fans each room, two covered carports, and an extra storage shed. Paid water and HOA. Electric only, no gas. 18x18 tile throughout kitchen and living room. One level townhouse community, so no neighbors above, below, or in front. Close to bus station, schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, church, minutes from ASU/MCC, and in the desirable Kyrene School District! Everything is nice and convenient. Available now. Pets ok with permission. You will enjoy this very clean gem property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 E VAUGHN Street have any available units?
1165 E VAUGHN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1165 E VAUGHN Street have?
Some of 1165 E VAUGHN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 E VAUGHN Street currently offering any rent specials?
1165 E VAUGHN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 E VAUGHN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 E VAUGHN Street is pet friendly.
Does 1165 E VAUGHN Street offer parking?
Yes, 1165 E VAUGHN Street offers parking.
Does 1165 E VAUGHN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1165 E VAUGHN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 E VAUGHN Street have a pool?
No, 1165 E VAUGHN Street does not have a pool.
Does 1165 E VAUGHN Street have accessible units?
No, 1165 E VAUGHN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 E VAUGHN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1165 E VAUGHN Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Willowcreek
2020 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Ten01
1001 E Playa Del Norte Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTempe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College