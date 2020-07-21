1165 E VAUGHN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New A/C. New W/H. New kitchen faucet. Quiet & nice neighborhood. Near 101 & 60 freeways. Washer/dryer/refrigerator included. Security doors front and back. Block fenced back yard, ceiling fans each room, two covered carports, and an extra storage shed. Paid water and HOA. Electric only, no gas. 18x18 tile throughout kitchen and living room. One level townhouse community, so no neighbors above, below, or in front. Close to bus station, schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, church, minutes from ASU/MCC, and in the desirable Kyrene School District! Everything is nice and convenient. Available now. Pets ok with permission. You will enjoy this very clean gem property.