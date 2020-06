Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities carport parking pool

1146 Campus is an absolutely gorgeous four bedroom, two full bath home with lovely tile flooring throughout and an Arizona room. Outside of the home is a carport, lush landscaped, fenced backyard with a sparkling pool. Come live minutes from Downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue and ASU, while still enjoying the peace and quiet of the lovely Tempe neighborhoods!