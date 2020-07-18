All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1106 W 12th St

1106 West 12th Street · (480) 550-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1106 West 12th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1106 W 12th St · Avail. now

$3,500

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 1726 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 6 bed 3 bath home in Tempe! - Beautifully remodeled 6 Bedroom 3 bath in the heart of Tempe. Minutes away from ASU!

This home features spacious bedrooms, a large living room, tile flooring, inside laundry with plenty of storage space, large kitchen with updated cabinets and granite countertops. The bathrooms are completely updated/new and include tile rain showers as well as soft close vanities. Each bedroom door has an electronic lock for additional security. The backyard features a covered patio space and low maintenance backyard with north/south exposure perfect for Arizona.

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $3,500 + 2.8% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $3,500
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call listing agent for a video tour today!

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
E & G Real Estate Services
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5716505)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W 12th St have any available units?
1106 W 12th St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 W 12th St have?
Some of 1106 W 12th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 W 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 W 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 1106 W 12th St offer parking?
No, 1106 W 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 1106 W 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 W 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W 12th St have a pool?
No, 1106 W 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1106 W 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 W 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
