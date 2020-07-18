1106 W 12th St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 6 bed 3 bath home in Tempe! - Beautifully remodeled 6 Bedroom 3 bath in the heart of Tempe. Minutes away from ASU!



This home features spacious bedrooms, a large living room, tile flooring, inside laundry with plenty of storage space, large kitchen with updated cabinets and granite countertops. The bathrooms are completely updated/new and include tile rain showers as well as soft close vanities. Each bedroom door has an electronic lock for additional security. The backyard features a covered patio space and low maintenance backyard with north/south exposure perfect for Arizona.



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $3,500 + 2.8% tax and admin fee

Security Deposit - $3,500

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Lease Prep Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Call listing agent for a video tour today!



Michael Brooks

602-751-1721

E & G Real Estate Services

michael@eandgrealestate.com



