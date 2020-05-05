110 E LA JOLLA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home near ASU! Right off of Mill Ave and 2.5 miles from campus. You can bike, bus or ride to campus! Spacious and open floorplan. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and bath. Plenty of kitchen counter space. Eat in kitchen. All appliances included! Ceiling fans throughout! Faux wood tile in all the right places. Carpet in the bedrooms. Hall bath has double sinks. Master bath has walk in shower. Owner did not withhold any upgrades! Garage parking and extended driveway. Close to shopping, dining, and ASU Gammage. Minutes (less than 2 miles) from the I-60, Loop 101 and I-10 freeway. This one wont last long! LANDSCAPING INCLUDED