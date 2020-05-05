All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

110 E LA JOLLA Drive

110 East La Jolla Drive · No Longer Available
Location

110 East La Jolla Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home near ASU! Right off of Mill Ave and 2.5 miles from campus. You can bike, bus or ride to campus! Spacious and open floorplan. Granite counter tops in both kitchen and bath. Plenty of kitchen counter space. Eat in kitchen. All appliances included! Ceiling fans throughout! Faux wood tile in all the right places. Carpet in the bedrooms. Hall bath has double sinks. Master bath has walk in shower. Owner did not withhold any upgrades! Garage parking and extended driveway. Close to shopping, dining, and ASU Gammage. Minutes (less than 2 miles) from the I-60, Loop 101 and I-10 freeway. This one wont last long! LANDSCAPING INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 E LA JOLLA Drive have any available units?
110 E LA JOLLA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 E LA JOLLA Drive have?
Some of 110 E LA JOLLA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 E LA JOLLA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
110 E LA JOLLA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 E LA JOLLA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 110 E LA JOLLA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 110 E LA JOLLA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 110 E LA JOLLA Drive does offer parking.
Does 110 E LA JOLLA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 E LA JOLLA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 E LA JOLLA Drive have a pool?
No, 110 E LA JOLLA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 110 E LA JOLLA Drive have accessible units?
No, 110 E LA JOLLA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 110 E LA JOLLA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 E LA JOLLA Drive has units with dishwashers.
