1030 W 12th Pl Available 07/01/19 LARGE FIVE (5) BEDROOM TWO (2) BATHROOM HOUSE REMODELED W/POOL - WALK TO ASU

********************************************************************************************************************

OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY, JUNE 8TH, 2019 OPEN FROM 12:00pm- 1:00PM



LARGE FIVE (5) BEDROOM TWO (2) BATHROOM HOUSE REMODELED, WITH A LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN, CERAMIC TILE, BUILT-IN BREAKFAST BAR, SWIMMING POOL, COVERED PATIO TILED OUT,

SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM THE HOME IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION - GREAT LOCATION.



NEAR MILL AND UNIVERSITY AT 1030 W. 12TH PL, TEMPE, AZ 85281



CALL JAMES AT 480-593-7420 OR BONNIE AT 480-688-7410

EMAIL: EXPRESSCOMPANIESLLC@GMAIL.COM

APPLICATIONS HERE: EXPRESSCO.APPFOLIO.COM/LISTINGS



