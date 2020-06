Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This cozy home has all the comforts you would expect in a 3 bedroom 2 bath Tempe location. Tile in all of the high traffic areas as well as new carpet throughout, you will feel the fresh updates in each room of this property. Busy on the job? The low maintenance yards and community pool allow for that as well. Cool off in the summer in the pool that is maintained by the HOA.