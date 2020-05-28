1024 E Susan Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park on-site laundry parking garage

AVAILABLE 7/14/2017... This 3BR house is available for rent in the San Marbaya Manor community near College & Curry - Right across the lake from ASU! Great location - near Papago Park (park, lake, dog run, baseball, basketball, running/biking trails), one mile to Tempe Town Lake, two miles to ASU campus & light rail station!! This unit has 1600sf of space, 2 car garage and a private back yard & covered patio. This available unit have a huge master suite with walk-in closet, shower, roman tub and double sinks. Two other large bedrooms and one other bathroom. Huge living room with ceiling fan. Nice eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer.



This unit is currently occupied with lease expiring from 06/30/2017 They are available for move-in on 07/12/2017 at the soonest. Viewings are by appointment only. If you have questions or would like to arrange a viewing, please send us an email or call Janine at 480-588-5333 x104. Thank you!