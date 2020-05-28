All apartments in Tempe
1024 E Susan Ln
1024 E Susan Ln

1024 East Susan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1024 East Susan Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
North Tempe-Indian Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE 7/14/2017... This 3BR house is available for rent in the San Marbaya Manor community near College & Curry - Right across the lake from ASU! Great location - near Papago Park (park, lake, dog run, baseball, basketball, running/biking trails), one mile to Tempe Town Lake, two miles to ASU campus & light rail station!! This unit has 1600sf of space, 2 car garage and a private back yard & covered patio. This available unit have a huge master suite with walk-in closet, shower, roman tub and double sinks. Two other large bedrooms and one other bathroom. Huge living room with ceiling fan. Nice eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Laundry room with full size washer/dryer.

This unit is currently occupied with lease expiring from 06/30/2017 They are available for move-in on 07/12/2017 at the soonest. Viewings are by appointment only. If you have questions or would like to arrange a viewing, please send us an email or call Janine at 480-588-5333 x104. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 E Susan Ln have any available units?
1024 E Susan Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 E Susan Ln have?
Some of 1024 E Susan Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 E Susan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1024 E Susan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 E Susan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 E Susan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1024 E Susan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1024 E Susan Ln offers parking.
Does 1024 E Susan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 E Susan Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 E Susan Ln have a pool?
No, 1024 E Susan Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1024 E Susan Ln have accessible units?
No, 1024 E Susan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 E Susan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 E Susan Ln has units with dishwashers.

