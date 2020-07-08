1015 W Apollo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking pool garage

Looking for a great Tempe location to call home? This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house for rent will be available for move-in 05/01/2020. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances & a gorgeous tile back splash, and opens to a quaint dining area. The flooring has been upgraded to ceramic tile throughout the main living areas & one guest bedroom. The second guest bedroom is carpeted, as well as the master suite bedroom & walk-in closet. There is a one-car garage & laundry room that includes a new front-load washer & dryer set. An RV gate leads to an expansive back yard with two separate storage sheds and plenty or room to entertain or simply relax & enjoy the cool desert evenings. Additional features include a front security screen door, modern interior paint & ceiling fans throughout. 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,699/month + 4% tax/P&R. $1,699 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 670 or higher. Dog welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit (no restricted breeds). TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery. Copy and past the following link to view a walk through tour video of the home: https://youtu.be/0ssAVcx8wCw