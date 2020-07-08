All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:35 PM

1015 W Apollo Avenue

1015 West Apollo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1015 West Apollo Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85283
Wood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Looking for a great Tempe location to call home? This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house for rent will be available for move-in 05/01/2020. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances & a gorgeous tile back splash, and opens to a quaint dining area. The flooring has been upgraded to ceramic tile throughout the main living areas & one guest bedroom. The second guest bedroom is carpeted, as well as the master suite bedroom & walk-in closet. There is a one-car garage & laundry room that includes a new front-load washer & dryer set. An RV gate leads to an expansive back yard with two separate storage sheds and plenty or room to entertain or simply relax & enjoy the cool desert evenings. Additional features include a front security screen door, modern interior paint & ceiling fans throughout. 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,699/month + 4% tax/P&R. $1,699 security deposit, $150 one-time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 & older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 670 or higher. Dog welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit (no restricted breeds). TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy & paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery. Copy and past the following link to view a walk through tour video of the home: https://youtu.be/0ssAVcx8wCw

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 W Apollo Avenue have any available units?
1015 W Apollo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 W Apollo Avenue have?
Some of 1015 W Apollo Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 W Apollo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1015 W Apollo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 W Apollo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 W Apollo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1015 W Apollo Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1015 W Apollo Avenue offers parking.
Does 1015 W Apollo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 W Apollo Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 W Apollo Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1015 W Apollo Avenue has a pool.
Does 1015 W Apollo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1015 W Apollo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 W Apollo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 W Apollo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

