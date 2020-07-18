9943 E ISLAND Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Incredibly price home located on a limited waterfront lot in Scottsdale Ranch. This home is without a doubt pride of ownership.This home has it all, private boat dock, gorgeous backyard with pool,fire pit and enclosed grill with separate Patios, not to mention the beautiful relaxing waterfront views, an entertainers dream. This homes dramatic foyer with 18' cathedral ceilings offers a very free-flowing open floor plan, gorgeous fireplace in formal living room,private media room, wet bar,Extensive high quality renovations in 2012. Separate office/Bonus room with own private entrance, 2 car garage. This home is a must see for your clients seeking all the amenities of Scottsdale Waterfront Living.