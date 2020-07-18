All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:33 PM

9943 E ISLAND Circle

9943 East Island Circle · (480) 338-4888
Location

9943 East Island Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,850

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3535 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Incredibly price home located on a limited waterfront lot in Scottsdale Ranch. This home is without a doubt pride of ownership.This home has it all, private boat dock, gorgeous backyard with pool,fire pit and enclosed grill with separate Patios, not to mention the beautiful relaxing waterfront views, an entertainers dream. This homes dramatic foyer with 18' cathedral ceilings offers a very free-flowing open floor plan, gorgeous fireplace in formal living room,private media room, wet bar,Extensive high quality renovations in 2012. Separate office/Bonus room with own private entrance, 2 car garage. This home is a must see for your clients seeking all the amenities of Scottsdale Waterfront Living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9943 E ISLAND Circle have any available units?
9943 E ISLAND Circle has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9943 E ISLAND Circle have?
Some of 9943 E ISLAND Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9943 E ISLAND Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9943 E ISLAND Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9943 E ISLAND Circle pet-friendly?
No, 9943 E ISLAND Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9943 E ISLAND Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9943 E ISLAND Circle offers parking.
Does 9943 E ISLAND Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9943 E ISLAND Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9943 E ISLAND Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9943 E ISLAND Circle has a pool.
Does 9943 E ISLAND Circle have accessible units?
No, 9943 E ISLAND Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9943 E ISLAND Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9943 E ISLAND Circle has units with dishwashers.
