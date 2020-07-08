9901 E EDGESTONE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spectacular 2019 Remodel! A single-level highly desirable floor plan situated in the prime North Scottsdale guard gated community of Windgate Ranch. Light and bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, and custom finishes. 3 Bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home (plus office with attached bath). Ready for immediate move in. Spacious master bedroom, plenty of garage storage, and nicely appointed backyard. Walking distance to the Wingate Ranch community center which included 3 pools and spas, space for private events, and friendly hangout environment.