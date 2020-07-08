All apartments in Scottsdale
9901 E EDGESTONE Drive
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

9901 E EDGESTONE Drive

9901 East Edgestone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9901 East Edgestone Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spectacular 2019 Remodel! A single-level highly desirable floor plan situated in the prime North Scottsdale guard gated community of Windgate Ranch. Light and bright kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large island, and custom finishes. 3 Bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home (plus office with attached bath). Ready for immediate move in. Spacious master bedroom, plenty of garage storage, and nicely appointed backyard. Walking distance to the Wingate Ranch community center which included 3 pools and spas, space for private events, and friendly hangout environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive have any available units?
9901 E EDGESTONE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive have?
Some of 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9901 E EDGESTONE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive offers parking.
Does 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive has a pool.
Does 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9901 E EDGESTONE Drive has units with dishwashers.

