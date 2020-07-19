9735 N 94TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

Nestled in one of Scottsdale's most in-demand zip codes, this condo crafts the perfect balance of location, space, and amenities to create the ideal Scottsdale getaway. Offering over 1,200(SF) of livable space with 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bedrooms, private balcony, well-equipped kitchen, dining area, and much more. The resort style amenities include a relaxing heated pool with spa, professionally kept grounds, walking paths, and so much more! The unit comes fully furnished. Rental rates are seasonally, please inquire to confirm availability and pricing. Minimum 30 day rentals only.Available May 1, 2019 - October 1, 2019.