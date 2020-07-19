All apartments in Scottsdale
9735 N 94TH Place
9735 N 94TH Place

9735 North 94th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9735 North 94th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Villages Five

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Nestled in one of Scottsdale's most in-demand zip codes, this condo crafts the perfect balance of location, space, and amenities to create the ideal Scottsdale getaway. Offering over 1,200(SF) of livable space with 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bedrooms, private balcony, well-equipped kitchen, dining area, and much more. The resort style amenities include a relaxing heated pool with spa, professionally kept grounds, walking paths, and so much more! The unit comes fully furnished. Rental rates are seasonally, please inquire to confirm availability and pricing. Minimum 30 day rentals only.Available May 1, 2019 - October 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9735 N 94TH Place have any available units?
9735 N 94TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9735 N 94TH Place have?
Some of 9735 N 94TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9735 N 94TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
9735 N 94TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9735 N 94TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 9735 N 94TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9735 N 94TH Place offer parking?
No, 9735 N 94TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 9735 N 94TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9735 N 94TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9735 N 94TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 9735 N 94TH Place has a pool.
Does 9735 N 94TH Place have accessible units?
No, 9735 N 94TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9735 N 94TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9735 N 94TH Place has units with dishwashers.
