9733 E Pine Valley Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

The Perfect 3 Bed Scottsdale Home - This is the house if you want 3 car garage and private pool. This home is a 3 bed 2 bath home in wonderful condition with upgraded tile in walkways, kitchens, baths and family room along with wood flooring in bedrooms and living room. Vaulted ceilings and lots of cabinet space and counter space with kitchen island. Family room and kitchen open up to the lovely backyard extended covered patio, pebble-tec pool with waterfall and still a nice grass area. Perfect location in north Scottsdale. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, parks and grocery stores. Close proximity to schools and easy access to the 101.



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 01/02/2020



TYPE: House

YEAR BUILT: 1993

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS:2

SQ FT: 1824

GARAGE: 3 car

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES:



PET RULE: NO PETS



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? Deposit: Equal to one-month rent

? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (non refundable)



Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4558302)