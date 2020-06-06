All apartments in Scottsdale
9710 N 80TH Place

9710 North 80th Place
Location

9710 North 80th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REMODELED MOVE-IN READY BEAUTY W/ HUGE PRIVATE YARD IN FANTASTIC LOCATION!!! Perfectly situated on a premium cul-de-sac lot w/ mtn. views, this stunner features a bright, open & inviting great room floor plan w/ soaring ceilings, gorgeous architectural details, large picture windows & incredible upgrades throughout- 12ft slider out to the sprawling patio, gorgeous wood look tile flooring, stainless steel appliances & granite counters, ceiling fans in every room, elegant light fixtures & hardware, 2 fireplaces, a generous master suite & bath w/ two walk-in closets, beautiful free standing tub, separate walk-in shower & expansive vanity w/ dbl sinks, spacious guest & additional bedroom (or office) w/ French doors & private patio, plenty of xtra storage & just too much more to list!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

