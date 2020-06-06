9710 N 80TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

REMODELED MOVE-IN READY BEAUTY W/ HUGE PRIVATE YARD IN FANTASTIC LOCATION!!! Perfectly situated on a premium cul-de-sac lot w/ mtn. views, this stunner features a bright, open & inviting great room floor plan w/ soaring ceilings, gorgeous architectural details, large picture windows & incredible upgrades throughout- 12ft slider out to the sprawling patio, gorgeous wood look tile flooring, stainless steel appliances & granite counters, ceiling fans in every room, elegant light fixtures & hardware, 2 fireplaces, a generous master suite & bath w/ two walk-in closets, beautiful free standing tub, separate walk-in shower & expansive vanity w/ dbl sinks, spacious guest & additional bedroom (or office) w/ French doors & private patio, plenty of xtra storage & just too much more to list!!!