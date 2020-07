9707 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court

AGENTS: THIS IS AN AWESOME GROUND LEVEL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO DIRECTLY FACING THE TENNIS COURTS IN THE RACQUET CLUB OF SCOTTSDALE RANCH. LOCATION LOCATION!! THIS CONDO-CASITA COMES FULLY FURNISHED AND MOST EVERYTHING IS NEW!!! WE OFFER PREMIUM CABLE CHANNELS, A TV IN EACH BEDROOM AND OF COURSE A LARGE FLAT SCREEN IN THE LIVING ROOM ALONG WITH INTERNET AS WELL. THERE IS A LARGE RELAXING PATIO TO ENJOY IN THE MORNINGS WITH COFFEE OR IN THE EVENINGS WITH A GLASS OF WINE:) THERE ARE 5 POOLS, 6 SPAS AND 9 TENNIS COURTS TO ENJOY IN THIS RESORT LIKE COMMUNITY. THIS GUARD GATED COMMUNITY ALSO OFFERS A WORK-OUT GYM, COMMUNITY CLUB HOUSE AND WALKING TRAILS THRUOUT. FANTASTIC SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS CLOSE BY! SHORT TERM FULLY FURNISHED: HIGH SEASON IS JAN-APRIL $3950 PER MONTH. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT ME WITH ANY QUESTIONS AND FOR AVAILABILITY! THANKS!!