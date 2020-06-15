All apartments in Scottsdale
9562 E Chuckwagon Lane

9562 East Chuckwagon Lane · (480) 205-1345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9562 East Chuckwagon Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
While situated on the 9th hole of the Legend Trail Golf Course, this home is extremely quiet and private due to the large desert buffer. The Great Room floor plan has two bedrooms plus den/office and a kitchen to delight the chef with stainless appliances, and upgraded gas range, granite counters, large pantry and breakfast bar. Get out of the cold and enjoy all the wonderful amenities of Legend Trail's golf course and Cantina, Community Center with heated pools/spa, tennis and fitness rooms (within walking distance of home) as well as loads of hiking and biking trail in and surrounding the area. Please refer to the calendar for this furnished rentals availability. NOT AVAILABLE FEB-APR 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane have any available units?
9562 E Chuckwagon Lane has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane have?
Some of 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9562 E Chuckwagon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane does offer parking.
Does 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane has a pool.
Does 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane have accessible units?
No, 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9562 E Chuckwagon Lane has units with dishwashers.
