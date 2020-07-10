All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive

9536 East Sandy Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9536 East Sandy Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Legend Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This stunning fully furnished vacation rental in Legend Trail. This 3 bedroom plus a casita sits on a stellar lot with beautiful golf course and mountain views. The home features a great room plan open to the kitchen with gas range and stainless appliances. There is a nice dining area as well as counter bar seating! The main home features a spacious master bedroom and bedroom with a walk in closet. There are two guest bedrooms with another full bath as well as a separate powder bathroom. There is also a separate guest casita that is the 4th bedroom as well as another bathroom. The backyard is a true oasis with a heated pool and spa, kiva fireplace and incredible views over the Legend Trail golf course as well as to the northern mountains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive have any available units?
9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive have?
Some of 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.

