9536 E SANDY VISTA Drive

This stunning fully furnished vacation rental in Legend Trail. This 3 bedroom plus a casita sits on a stellar lot with beautiful golf course and mountain views. The home features a great room plan open to the kitchen with gas range and stainless appliances. There is a nice dining area as well as counter bar seating! The main home features a spacious master bedroom and bedroom with a walk in closet. There are two guest bedrooms with another full bath as well as a separate powder bathroom. There is also a separate guest casita that is the 4th bedroom as well as another bathroom. The backyard is a true oasis with a heated pool and spa, kiva fireplace and incredible views over the Legend Trail golf course as well as to the northern mountains.