Scottsdale, AZ
9505 E JENAN Drive
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

9505 E JENAN Drive

9505 East Jenan Drive · (602) 551-0099
Location

9505 East Jenan Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Located in north Scottsdale, this incredibly private 3000+ square foot, beautiful executive retreat is available for lease. This home has oversized travertine tile throughout plus carpet in bedrooms. Open concept kitchen with 2019 stainless steel appliances, solid Baltic brown marble throughout, walnut cabinetry along with huge butler pantry with wet bar easily accessible to dining room and den. Large living room features a wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom includes wood burning fireplace and large ensuite with solid marble throughout, walk in closet, spa tub and separate toilet. Additional room, currently used as a home office can be used as a fourth bedroom which connects to a laundry room with built in walk in bath tub. The gorgeous, private, and spacious back yard as a large covered patio, deep diving pool, gated dog run, and RV gate with secluded side of house parking. Back yard also includes mature fruit bearing orange, lemon and grapefruit trees. Can be rented partially furnished or owner can remove furnishings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9505 E JENAN Drive have any available units?
9505 E JENAN Drive has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9505 E JENAN Drive have?
Some of 9505 E JENAN Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9505 E JENAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9505 E JENAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 E JENAN Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9505 E JENAN Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9505 E JENAN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9505 E JENAN Drive offers parking.
Does 9505 E JENAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9505 E JENAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 E JENAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9505 E JENAN Drive has a pool.
Does 9505 E JENAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 9505 E JENAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 E JENAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9505 E JENAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
