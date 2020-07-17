9505 E JENAN Drive

Amenities

Located in north Scottsdale, this incredibly private 3000+ square foot, beautiful executive retreat is available for lease. This home has oversized travertine tile throughout plus carpet in bedrooms. Open concept kitchen with 2019 stainless steel appliances, solid Baltic brown marble throughout, walnut cabinetry along with huge butler pantry with wet bar easily accessible to dining room and den. Large living room features a wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom includes wood burning fireplace and large ensuite with solid marble throughout, walk in closet, spa tub and separate toilet. Additional room, currently used as a home office can be used as a fourth bedroom which connects to a laundry room with built in walk in bath tub. The gorgeous, private, and spacious back yard as a large covered patio, deep diving pool, gated dog run, and RV gate with secluded side of house parking. Back yard also includes mature fruit bearing orange, lemon and grapefruit trees. Can be rented partially furnished or owner can remove furnishings