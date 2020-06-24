9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Discover gated Sera Brisa enclave nestled in the McDowell Mountain foothills in the heart of DC Ranch. Exquisite Tudor homes incorporating stone and stucco, with wood and shutter accents. Private community park with Ramada. A few of the features: gourmet kitchen with 6 burner gas cooktop, built-in fridge, double ovens, granite center island; wood floors; custom cabinetry; 3+ Bedrooms with their own private Baths, Den, and Theatre Room (make 4th BR by adding Armoire); 3 car garage; center courtyard. Oversized south facing private backyard with large heated pool, hot tub, waterfall, fiber optic lighting, built in BBQ, great for entertaining. It has been freshly painted inside & out with new carpet. This home is the Complete Package!