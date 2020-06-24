All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019

9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive

9461 East Desert Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9461 East Desert Village Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Discover gated Sera Brisa enclave nestled in the McDowell Mountain foothills in the heart of DC Ranch. Exquisite Tudor homes incorporating stone and stucco, with wood and shutter accents. Private community park with Ramada. A few of the features: gourmet kitchen with 6 burner gas cooktop, built-in fridge, double ovens, granite center island; wood floors; custom cabinetry; 3+ Bedrooms with their own private Baths, Den, and Theatre Room (make 4th BR by adding Armoire); 3 car garage; center courtyard. Oversized south facing private backyard with large heated pool, hot tub, waterfall, fiber optic lighting, built in BBQ, great for entertaining. It has been freshly painted inside & out with new carpet. This home is the Complete Package!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have any available units?
9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have?
Some of 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive offers parking.
Does 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive has a pool.
Does 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9461 E DESERT VILLAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
