All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 9350 E Southwind Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9350 E Southwind Ln
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

9350 E Southwind Ln

9350 East Southwind Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9350 East Southwind Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is very special offering huge double entry doors, gorgeous vaulted ceilings & opening to the most desirable great room concept! 3 bed, 2 bath + 3 car garage. Large tile thru-out with wood flooring in kitchen. All stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens + built-in microwave & exquisite custom wood center island w deep stainless sink. Marble countertops, gorgeous two-tone cabinets, new chandelier opening to the spacious great room. Great room offers a wood burning fireplace & grand custom iron piece inset above mantle. Spacious master suite w French door opening to patio, updated master bath w/soaking tub, tumbled stone shower w/ bench seat & frameless glass shower door. Extensive covered flagstone patio, and abundance of fruit trees! Close to Troon North Golf Club. Call or email to schedule a showing to call this place home.

(RLNE3867989)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9350 E Southwind Ln have any available units?
9350 E Southwind Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9350 E Southwind Ln have?
Some of 9350 E Southwind Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9350 E Southwind Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9350 E Southwind Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9350 E Southwind Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9350 E Southwind Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9350 E Southwind Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9350 E Southwind Ln does offer parking.
Does 9350 E Southwind Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9350 E Southwind Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9350 E Southwind Ln have a pool?
No, 9350 E Southwind Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9350 E Southwind Ln have accessible units?
No, 9350 E Southwind Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9350 E Southwind Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9350 E Southwind Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College