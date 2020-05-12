9350 E Southwind Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home is very special offering huge double entry doors, gorgeous vaulted ceilings & opening to the most desirable great room concept! 3 bed, 2 bath + 3 car garage. Large tile thru-out with wood flooring in kitchen. All stainless steel appliances, double wall ovens + built-in microwave & exquisite custom wood center island w deep stainless sink. Marble countertops, gorgeous two-tone cabinets, new chandelier opening to the spacious great room. Great room offers a wood burning fireplace & grand custom iron piece inset above mantle. Spacious master suite w French door opening to patio, updated master bath w/soaking tub, tumbled stone shower w/ bench seat & frameless glass shower door. Extensive covered flagstone patio, and abundance of fruit trees! Close to Troon North Golf Club. Call or email to schedule a showing to call this place home.



