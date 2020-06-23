9256 E KAREN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in North Scottsdale! Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the home. Kitchen has tall cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New light fixtures. Two car garage, RV parking and cable ready! Washer and dryer are front loading. There is a energy efficient A/C. The backyard has a nice covered patio. and newly installed artificial grass. Landscaping included in the rent! Close to schools, restaurants, shopping centers, and Loop 101.