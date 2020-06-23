All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9256 E KAREN Drive

9256 E Karen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9256 E Karen Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Shadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful four bedroom, two bath home in North Scottsdale! Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout the home. Kitchen has tall cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. New light fixtures. Two car garage, RV parking and cable ready! Washer and dryer are front loading. There is a energy efficient A/C. The backyard has a nice covered patio. and newly installed artificial grass. Landscaping included in the rent! Close to schools, restaurants, shopping centers, and Loop 101.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9256 E KAREN Drive have any available units?
9256 E KAREN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9256 E KAREN Drive have?
Some of 9256 E KAREN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9256 E KAREN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9256 E KAREN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9256 E KAREN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9256 E KAREN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9256 E KAREN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9256 E KAREN Drive does offer parking.
Does 9256 E KAREN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9256 E KAREN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9256 E KAREN Drive have a pool?
No, 9256 E KAREN Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9256 E KAREN Drive have accessible units?
No, 9256 E KAREN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9256 E KAREN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9256 E KAREN Drive has units with dishwashers.
