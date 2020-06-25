All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
9202 E Desert View Dr
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

9202 E Desert View Dr

9202 East Desert View · No Longer Available
Location

9202 East Desert View, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
9202 E Desert View Dr Available 05/10/19 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a pool and a den in DC Ranch is available for move in on 5-10-2019 - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a pool and a den in DC Ranch is available for move in on 5-10-2019. Full weekly pool service is included in the monthly rent. Home is located in the heart of beautiful DC Ranch on a large corner lot! This is a gated community with many parks and a near by golf course. Home features stainless Monogram appliances including a gourmet gas stove cook top. It also features a kitchen island, granite counter tops, stone fireplace, drop tub and travertine tile work with separate shower and double sinks in the master bath. It also has double sinks in the guest bath and a spacious loft. The back yard is beautifully landscaped and the pool also has a spa and is heated. The property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access. THIS IS TRULY A MUST SEE WITH MANY MORE UPGRADES!!

12 Month minimum lease. A 1.65% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Property is occupied but can be shown on short notice. To arrange a viewing call Lanie at (602)410-5085.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4211069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 E Desert View Dr have any available units?
9202 E Desert View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9202 E Desert View Dr have?
Some of 9202 E Desert View Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9202 E Desert View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9202 E Desert View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 E Desert View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9202 E Desert View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9202 E Desert View Dr offer parking?
No, 9202 E Desert View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9202 E Desert View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9202 E Desert View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 E Desert View Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9202 E Desert View Dr has a pool.
Does 9202 E Desert View Dr have accessible units?
No, 9202 E Desert View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 E Desert View Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9202 E Desert View Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
