Amenities

9202 E Desert View Dr Available 05/10/19 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a pool and a den in DC Ranch is available for move in on 5-10-2019 - 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home with a pool and a den in DC Ranch is available for move in on 5-10-2019. Full weekly pool service is included in the monthly rent. Home is located in the heart of beautiful DC Ranch on a large corner lot! This is a gated community with many parks and a near by golf course. Home features stainless Monogram appliances including a gourmet gas stove cook top. It also features a kitchen island, granite counter tops, stone fireplace, drop tub and travertine tile work with separate shower and double sinks in the master bath. It also has double sinks in the guest bath and a spacious loft. The back yard is beautifully landscaped and the pool also has a spa and is heated. The property is located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access. THIS IS TRULY A MUST SEE WITH MANY MORE UPGRADES!!



12 Month minimum lease. A 1.65% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com. Property is occupied but can be shown on short notice. To arrange a viewing call Lanie at (602)410-5085.



No Cats Allowed



