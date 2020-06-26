9144 E SHARON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

No Application Fees! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath single level Scottsdale home. This home offers plenty of living space which includes separate living room, family room and formal dining area. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds, tile in high traffic areas and neutral carpet in bedrooms and living areas. Larger kitchen includes room for a dining table, granite counter tops, extra cabinet space including separate pantry, stove top microwave, dishwasher, ceramic top electric range, refrigerator and plenty of windows overlooking the beautiful backyard. Master suite includes large closet garden tub and double sinks. Backyard includes extended covered patio, landscaped yard and grass.