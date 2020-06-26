All apartments in Scottsdale
9144 E SHARON Drive
9144 E SHARON Drive

9144 East Sharon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9144 East Sharon Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
No Application Fees! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath single level Scottsdale home. This home offers plenty of living space which includes separate living room, family room and formal dining area. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans in each room and upgraded window blinds, tile in high traffic areas and neutral carpet in bedrooms and living areas. Larger kitchen includes room for a dining table, granite counter tops, extra cabinet space including separate pantry, stove top microwave, dishwasher, ceramic top electric range, refrigerator and plenty of windows overlooking the beautiful backyard. Master suite includes large closet garden tub and double sinks. Backyard includes extended covered patio, landscaped yard and grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9144 E SHARON Drive have any available units?
9144 E SHARON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9144 E SHARON Drive have?
Some of 9144 E SHARON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9144 E SHARON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9144 E SHARON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9144 E SHARON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9144 E SHARON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9144 E SHARON Drive offer parking?
No, 9144 E SHARON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9144 E SHARON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9144 E SHARON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9144 E SHARON Drive have a pool?
No, 9144 E SHARON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9144 E SHARON Drive have accessible units?
No, 9144 E SHARON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9144 E SHARON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9144 E SHARON Drive has units with dishwashers.
