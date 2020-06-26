All apartments in Scottsdale
8961 E YUCCA Street
Last updated January 21 2020 at 10:56 AM

8961 E YUCCA Street

8961 East Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

8961 East Yucca Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought-after Arizona Park Place! This Gorgeous home has everything you need. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and SS appliances. The loft is spacious and great bonus space. The expansive master has extra space for sitting room and a private entrance to the balcony. The en-suite has double vanity, gorgeous shower and large walk-in closet. The backyard is quiet and low maintenance while offering mature landscaping and plenty of shade. The perfect Scottsdale location close to schools, shopping, great restaurants and easy freeway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8961 E YUCCA Street have any available units?
8961 E YUCCA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8961 E YUCCA Street have?
Some of 8961 E YUCCA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8961 E YUCCA Street currently offering any rent specials?
8961 E YUCCA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8961 E YUCCA Street pet-friendly?
No, 8961 E YUCCA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8961 E YUCCA Street offer parking?
Yes, 8961 E YUCCA Street offers parking.
Does 8961 E YUCCA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8961 E YUCCA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8961 E YUCCA Street have a pool?
No, 8961 E YUCCA Street does not have a pool.
Does 8961 E YUCCA Street have accessible units?
No, 8961 E YUCCA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8961 E YUCCA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8961 E YUCCA Street has units with dishwashers.

