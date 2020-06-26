8961 E YUCCA Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Highly sought-after Arizona Park Place! This Gorgeous home has everything you need. The eat-in kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and SS appliances. The loft is spacious and great bonus space. The expansive master has extra space for sitting room and a private entrance to the balcony. The en-suite has double vanity, gorgeous shower and large walk-in closet. The backyard is quiet and low maintenance while offering mature landscaping and plenty of shade. The perfect Scottsdale location close to schools, shopping, great restaurants and easy freeway access!