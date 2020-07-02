All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated January 14 2020 at 5:30 PM

8737 E LINCOLN Drive

8737 East Lincoln Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8737 East Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
UNFURNISHED and AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Just released for lease: a stunning 'MwM' 4 bedroom 2 bath home located on the Lincoln Corridor! Completely redone open concept kitchen opens onto contemporary living spaces with brand new appliances and eat in kitchen with oversized wrap around island, all fabulous for entertaining your guests, or take in Sunny Scottsdale from your magnificent backyard with large, salt water, pebble tech pool and grassy play area. Washer & dryer included and never been used in the inside laundry. Located perfectly between Old Town or hop on the freeway to Down Town. Location is prime, the home is superb, Owner spared no expense in bringing to market this outstanding home that will work perfectly for the discerning Tenants! Simply move in and enjoy! Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8737 E LINCOLN Drive have any available units?
8737 E LINCOLN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8737 E LINCOLN Drive have?
Some of 8737 E LINCOLN Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8737 E LINCOLN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8737 E LINCOLN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8737 E LINCOLN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8737 E LINCOLN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8737 E LINCOLN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8737 E LINCOLN Drive offers parking.
Does 8737 E LINCOLN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8737 E LINCOLN Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8737 E LINCOLN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8737 E LINCOLN Drive has a pool.
Does 8737 E LINCOLN Drive have accessible units?
No, 8737 E LINCOLN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8737 E LINCOLN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8737 E LINCOLN Drive has units with dishwashers.

