8737 E LINCOLN Drive

UNFURNISHED and AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Just released for lease: a stunning 'MwM' 4 bedroom 2 bath home located on the Lincoln Corridor! Completely redone open concept kitchen opens onto contemporary living spaces with brand new appliances and eat in kitchen with oversized wrap around island, all fabulous for entertaining your guests, or take in Sunny Scottsdale from your magnificent backyard with large, salt water, pebble tech pool and grassy play area. Washer & dryer included and never been used in the inside laundry. Located perfectly between Old Town or hop on the freeway to Down Town. Location is prime, the home is superb, Owner spared no expense in bringing to market this outstanding home that will work perfectly for the discerning Tenants! Simply move in and enjoy! Easy to show!