8684 E AVALON Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Rental Home in PRIME Scottsdale Location! Pool and landscape service INCLUDED! Seconds to 101, Old Town Scottsdale, Dining, Shopping galore! Nice open floor-plan with brand new paint, newer carpeting, real hard wood flooring, white kitchen and stainless steel appliances! 4th room is technically an office/den, but could be used for a bedroom. Did I mention Pool and landscape service is INCLUDED IN RENT! Come see this one today, it won't last long! PETS UNDER 25LBS ONLY - FLOORS ARE REAL WOOD.