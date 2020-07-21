8684 E AVALON Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Rental Home in PRIME Scottsdale Location! Pool and landscape service INCLUDED! Seconds to 101, Old Town Scottsdale, Dining, Shopping galore! Nice open floor-plan with brand new paint, newer carpeting, real hard wood flooring, white kitchen and stainless steel appliances! 4th room is technically an office/den, but could be used for a bedroom. Did I mention Pool and landscape service is INCLUDED IN RENT! Come see this one today, it won't last long! PETS UNDER 25LBS ONLY - FLOORS ARE REAL WOOD.