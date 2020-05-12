All apartments in Scottsdale
8640 E NORTHLAND Drive
8640 E NORTHLAND Drive

8640 East Northland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8640 East Northland Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
A beautiful contemporary remodel, 3 bed 2 bath. Tile in living areas, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen has stainless gas stove, micro, dishwasher, refrigerator (ice and water dispenser). Laundry room off kitchen (with barn door) has front load washer and dryer. Front patio with french door is gated and planted for privacy. House is located on cul de sac a few blocks from the 101 Freeway. Close to Chaparral Park and all the fun of Old Town Scottsdale. Water is furnished as is landscaping twice a month. Hot tub available in back yard. Small pet of about 25 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive have any available units?
8640 E NORTHLAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive have?
Some of 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8640 E NORTHLAND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive does offer parking.
Does 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive have a pool?
No, 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8640 E NORTHLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
