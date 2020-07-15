8428 E MALCOMB Drive

Amenities
Beautiful patio home in heart of downtown Scottsdale. This home offers a spacious 1430sqft open concept floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen with Knotty Alder contemporary cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, separate dining space, private split floor plan with large master bedroom w/ separate retreat [his/her sinks, walk-in closet, large stand alone shower]. Additionally, home offers beautiful travertine floors throughout the home, updated baths w/ travertine surrounds & seamless glass, modern plumbing/lighting fixtures, new roof, newer HVAC, 2 Car Garage, and a beautiful back yard [perfect for entertaining family & guest.]