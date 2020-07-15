All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

8428 E MALCOMB Drive

8428 East Malcomb Drive · (480) 330-6788
Location

8428 East Malcomb Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1431 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful patio home in heart of downtown Scottsdale. This home offers a spacious 1430sqft open concept floor plan featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, updated kitchen with Knotty Alder contemporary cabinets, SS appliances, granite counters, separate dining space, private split floor plan with large master bedroom w/ separate retreat [his/her sinks, walk-in closet, large stand alone shower]. Additionally, home offers beautiful travertine floors throughout the home, updated baths w/ travertine surrounds & seamless glass, modern plumbing/lighting fixtures, new roof, newer HVAC, 2 Car Garage, and a beautiful back yard [perfect for entertaining family & guest.]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8428 E MALCOMB Drive have any available units?
8428 E MALCOMB Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8428 E MALCOMB Drive have?
Some of 8428 E MALCOMB Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8428 E MALCOMB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8428 E MALCOMB Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8428 E MALCOMB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8428 E MALCOMB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8428 E MALCOMB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8428 E MALCOMB Drive offers parking.
Does 8428 E MALCOMB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8428 E MALCOMB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8428 E MALCOMB Drive have a pool?
No, 8428 E MALCOMB Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8428 E MALCOMB Drive have accessible units?
No, 8428 E MALCOMB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8428 E MALCOMB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8428 E MALCOMB Drive has units with dishwashers.
