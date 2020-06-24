All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive

8195 East Whispering Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8195 East Whispering Wind Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Peak Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming & peaceful Furnished home in North Scottsdale close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! Looking for the perfect get-away? This home is for you! Nicely updated home with a gorgeous custom outfitted Chef's kitchen complete with rich custom cabinetry, Sub Zero + high end appliances, granite counters, island prep/dining & eating area with lovely views of the serene yard. Luxurious Master suite with large walk in closet. Wonderful split floor plan with a large Living * Dining room between. Multiple rooms have large windows showcasing the incredible yard. Spacious Guest rooms. Beautiful Yard with large pool, outdoor lounging & dining areas, along with wonderful undercover patio lounging. Pack a bag and Bring your toothbrush. This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have any available units?
8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have?
Some of 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive offers parking.
Does 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive has a pool.
Does 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have accessible units?
No, 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive has units with dishwashers.
