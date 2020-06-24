8195 E WHISPERING WIND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Charming & peaceful Furnished home in North Scottsdale close to shopping, restaurants and the 101! Looking for the perfect get-away? This home is for you! Nicely updated home with a gorgeous custom outfitted Chef's kitchen complete with rich custom cabinetry, Sub Zero + high end appliances, granite counters, island prep/dining & eating area with lovely views of the serene yard. Luxurious Master suite with large walk in closet. Wonderful split floor plan with a large Living * Dining room between. Multiple rooms have large windows showcasing the incredible yard. Spacious Guest rooms. Beautiful Yard with large pool, outdoor lounging & dining areas, along with wonderful undercover patio lounging. Pack a bag and Bring your toothbrush. This home has it all!