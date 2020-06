8030 E Via Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

LOCATION!! LOCATION!! OVER THE TOP !! FULLY FURNISHED PRIVATE HOME WITH A SALT WATER DIVING POOL ! LOCATED IN HERITAGE ONE JUST SOUTH OF VIA VENTURA! 3 BR, 2 BATH ALMOST 2400 SQ FT ALL UPGRADED! GRANITE COUNTER TOP WITH A SPARKLING KITCHEN, INCULDING A FIREPLACE. A PRIVATE OFFICE SPACE TUCKED AWAY ON THE NORTH BACK SIDE LOOKING OUT AT THE GREEN GRASS AND SPARKILNG POOL!! DUAL PANE AND LOW E WINDOWS TO STAY COOL INSIDE! VAULTED CEILINGS, OVER THE TOP COMFORT LIVING, 2 QUEEN BEDS AND TWO TWINS IN THE THIRD BEDROOM! NO INSIDE STEPS!! LARGE COVERED BACK PATIO TO ENJOY THE NORTH EXPOSURE! A PRIVATE FRONT PATIO AREA NEATLY LAID OUT WITH ARTIFICIAL GRASS AND STONE SLABS IN A GATED AREA. 21 MILE WALKING AND BIKING TRAIL, 101,KIERLAND AND FASHION SQ, NEW INSIDE WATER PARK!! ALL CLOSE.