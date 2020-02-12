8013 E WINGSPAN Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Exclusive GRAYHAWK 24-hour guard gated private resort located on the 7th fairway of the Raptor Golf Course! Enter the private courtyard with cabana with full kitchen, a bathroom, and gas fireplace! Courtyard has heated pool with waterfall feature! Kitchen offers Granite countertops, large island, gas range, and a stacked stone fireplace in open great room floorplan. Owner's Suite boosts his and hers walk-in closets and sitting area that opens to courtyard. Private mosaic tiled spa overlooking expansive golf course and mountain views. Built-in gas BBQ grill, clay chiminea and sitting area for outdoor living. Conveniently located minutes from world class golf, dining and shopping! 3 car garage!