8013 E WINGSPAN Way
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

8013 E WINGSPAN Way

8013 East Wingspan Way · No Longer Available
Location

8013 East Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exclusive GRAYHAWK 24-hour guard gated private resort located on the 7th fairway of the Raptor Golf Course! Enter the private courtyard with cabana with full kitchen, a bathroom, and gas fireplace! Courtyard has heated pool with waterfall feature! Kitchen offers Granite countertops, large island, gas range, and a stacked stone fireplace in open great room floorplan. Owner's Suite boosts his and hers walk-in closets and sitting area that opens to courtyard. Private mosaic tiled spa overlooking expansive golf course and mountain views. Built-in gas BBQ grill, clay chiminea and sitting area for outdoor living. Conveniently located minutes from world class golf, dining and shopping! 3 car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8013 E WINGSPAN Way have any available units?
8013 E WINGSPAN Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8013 E WINGSPAN Way have?
Some of 8013 E WINGSPAN Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8013 E WINGSPAN Way currently offering any rent specials?
8013 E WINGSPAN Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8013 E WINGSPAN Way pet-friendly?
No, 8013 E WINGSPAN Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 8013 E WINGSPAN Way offer parking?
Yes, 8013 E WINGSPAN Way offers parking.
Does 8013 E WINGSPAN Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8013 E WINGSPAN Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8013 E WINGSPAN Way have a pool?
Yes, 8013 E WINGSPAN Way has a pool.
Does 8013 E WINGSPAN Way have accessible units?
No, 8013 E WINGSPAN Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8013 E WINGSPAN Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8013 E WINGSPAN Way has units with dishwashers.
