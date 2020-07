Amenities

dishwasher gym air conditioning tennis court fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym bbq/grill tennis court

What a deal!! FREE Golf, FREE Tennis, FREE swimming, FREE Fitness Center, FREE BBQ Center, FREE Computer Center, FREE Arts & Crafts Studios, FREE Sewer and Water ...... FREE AC, FREE HEAT.This 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse is located right by OLD TOWN SCOTTSDALE! Beautiful community area with Located in the heart of Scottsdale.Close to CANAL & walking to Fashion Square Mall and other shopping areas and restaurants.Gated Community with Guards on-site.You can't afford NOT to live here.