All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7830 E CAMELBACK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7830 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:22 PM

7830 E CAMELBACK Road

7830 East Camelback Road · (602) 469-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Scottsdale Shadows
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7830 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Shadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautifully Furnished Short Term Rental. 4-Month Minimum. End unit with 2 Beds/2 baths, New kitchen cabinets, Granite counters, New SS appliances. Real wood floors & plantation shutters. Large master walk-in closet. Nice balcony over-looking common area & putting surface. The Scottsdale Shadows Community has many amenities: Tennis courts (which are right next to Building #24), 3 Pools, Exercise rooms, Wood shop, Art studio & don't forget the 9 hole Golf course! Very close to all that downtown Scottsdale has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7830 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
7830 E CAMELBACK Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7830 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 7830 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7830 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
7830 E CAMELBACK Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7830 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
No, 7830 E CAMELBACK Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7830 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
No, 7830 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer parking.
Does 7830 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7830 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7830 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 7830 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 7830 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 7830 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7830 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7830 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7830 E CAMELBACK Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Vista Montana
3402 North 64th Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity