7802 E ASTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hurry to see this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath property located in the heart of Scottsdale! Desert landscaping, 2 car garage with built in cabinets and front patio. Newly remodeled gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, tile back splash, breakfast bar and pantry. Beautiful interior boasts neutral paint, formal living room, dining area, family room, cozy fireplace and updated master shower. The master suite has a private exit, bath with dual sink, and walk-in closet. You will love the secluded backyard with extended covered patio & pool. Fantastic location with the award winning Sonoran Sky Elementary School nearly, JCC, Cactus Park, Loop 101 access, The Scottsdale Airpark, Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter.