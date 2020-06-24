All apartments in Scottsdale
7802 E ASTER Drive
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:14 AM

7802 E ASTER Drive

7802 East Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7802 East Aster Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Buenavante

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hurry to see this amazing 3 bed, 2 bath property located in the heart of Scottsdale! Desert landscaping, 2 car garage with built in cabinets and front patio. Newly remodeled gourmet kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, tile back splash, breakfast bar and pantry. Beautiful interior boasts neutral paint, formal living room, dining area, family room, cozy fireplace and updated master shower. The master suite has a private exit, bath with dual sink, and walk-in closet. You will love the secluded backyard with extended covered patio & pool. Fantastic location with the award winning Sonoran Sky Elementary School nearly, JCC, Cactus Park, Loop 101 access, The Scottsdale Airpark, Kierland and Scottsdale Quarter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7802 E ASTER Drive have any available units?
7802 E ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7802 E ASTER Drive have?
Some of 7802 E ASTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7802 E ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7802 E ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7802 E ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7802 E ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7802 E ASTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7802 E ASTER Drive offers parking.
Does 7802 E ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7802 E ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7802 E ASTER Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7802 E ASTER Drive has a pool.
Does 7802 E ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 7802 E ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7802 E ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7802 E ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
