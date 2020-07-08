7777 Indian School

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Short term furnished rental. Incredible views in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Enter into a large great room with dining room, dry bar and living room that opens onto the patio shaded by tall pines. Couch makes into bed to sleep 6. Master bedroom has queen size bed, flat screen TV, lots of closet space and bathroom with updated vanity. Guest bedroom boasts views of the golf course and natural light. Kitchen with peninsula has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, huge pantry and full size washer and dryer included. Community offers 2 pools, spa, fitness center and miles and miles of multi-use paths.

Becca Linnig

REMAX