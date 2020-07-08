All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

7777 Indian School

7777 East Indian School Road · No Longer Available
Location

7777 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Short term furnished rental. Incredible views in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo. Enter into a large great room with dining room, dry bar and living room that opens onto the patio shaded by tall pines. Couch makes into bed to sleep 6. Master bedroom has queen size bed, flat screen TV, lots of closet space and bathroom with updated vanity. Guest bedroom boasts views of the golf course and natural light. Kitchen with peninsula has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, huge pantry and full size washer and dryer included. Community offers 2 pools, spa, fitness center and miles and miles of multi-use paths.
Becca Linnig
REMAX

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7777 Indian School have any available units?
7777 Indian School doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7777 Indian School have?
Some of 7777 Indian School's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7777 Indian School currently offering any rent specials?
7777 Indian School is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7777 Indian School pet-friendly?
No, 7777 Indian School is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7777 Indian School offer parking?
No, 7777 Indian School does not offer parking.
Does 7777 Indian School have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7777 Indian School offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7777 Indian School have a pool?
Yes, 7777 Indian School has a pool.
Does 7777 Indian School have accessible units?
No, 7777 Indian School does not have accessible units.
Does 7777 Indian School have units with dishwashers?
No, 7777 Indian School does not have units with dishwashers.

