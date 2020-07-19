All apartments in Scottsdale
7729 North Vía De Calma

7729 North via De Fonda · No Longer Available
Location

7729 North via De Fonda, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxurious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home near Greenbelt with jogging/bike paths. This homes interior gives you a fresh and modern feel right when you walk in. New floors and paint through out the home, a sunken living with a stunning fireplace, all new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a private yard that is just the right size, and a community pool to relax and wash the day away! This home is the perfect place for you!

Give us a call at 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7729 North Vía De Calma have any available units?
7729 North Vía De Calma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7729 North Vía De Calma have?
Some of 7729 North Vía De Calma's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7729 North Vía De Calma currently offering any rent specials?
7729 North Vía De Calma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7729 North Vía De Calma pet-friendly?
Yes, 7729 North Vía De Calma is pet friendly.
Does 7729 North Vía De Calma offer parking?
No, 7729 North Vía De Calma does not offer parking.
Does 7729 North Vía De Calma have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7729 North Vía De Calma does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7729 North Vía De Calma have a pool?
Yes, 7729 North Vía De Calma has a pool.
Does 7729 North Vía De Calma have accessible units?
No, 7729 North Vía De Calma does not have accessible units.
Does 7729 North Vía De Calma have units with dishwashers?
No, 7729 North Vía De Calma does not have units with dishwashers.
