Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym bbq/grill internet access

Completely Remodeled! Excellent location and amenities, this property comes fully furnished and includes all utilities, cable and Internet service! Available 6/1/20 for $3650 monthly. All new appliances, furnishings, outdoor grill and easy walk to bike path, lake, golf, restaurants, bars and LA Fitness/ Starbucks. Close to Talking Stick casino, Top Golf, Butterfly Wonderland, Aquarium. Dog friendly, ask for details. All utilities, cable and internet included.