7668 East Minnezona Ave

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Unfurnished Townhouse in Old Town Scottsdale - Property Id: 268718
Updated, modern townhouse in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and spring training. Although close to the excitement, community is quiet and features a pool, clubhouse and dog park. Home additionally features a two-car garage and lots of space and storage.
**Pet fee does apply and maximum of 2 pets.
