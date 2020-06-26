7668 East Minnezona Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage

Available 06/01/20 Unfurnished Townhouse in Old Town Scottsdale - Property Id: 268718



Updated, modern townhouse in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and spring training. Although close to the excitement, community is quiet and features a pool, clubhouse and dog park. Home additionally features a two-car garage and lots of space and storage.



**Pet fee does apply and maximum of 2 pets.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268718

Property Id 268718



(RLNE5739550)