7668 East Minnezona Ave
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

7668 East Minnezona Ave

7668 East Minnezona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7668 East Minnezona Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
Available 06/01/20 Unfurnished Townhouse in Old Town Scottsdale - Property Id: 268718

Updated, modern townhouse in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale. Within walking distance to shopping, restaurants and spring training. Although close to the excitement, community is quiet and features a pool, clubhouse and dog park. Home additionally features a two-car garage and lots of space and storage.

**Pet fee does apply and maximum of 2 pets.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/268718
Property Id 268718

(RLNE5739550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7668 East Minnezona Ave have any available units?
7668 East Minnezona Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7668 East Minnezona Ave have?
Some of 7668 East Minnezona Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7668 East Minnezona Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7668 East Minnezona Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7668 East Minnezona Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7668 East Minnezona Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7668 East Minnezona Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7668 East Minnezona Ave offers parking.
Does 7668 East Minnezona Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7668 East Minnezona Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7668 East Minnezona Ave have a pool?
Yes, 7668 East Minnezona Ave has a pool.
Does 7668 East Minnezona Ave have accessible units?
No, 7668 East Minnezona Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7668 East Minnezona Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7668 East Minnezona Ave has units with dishwashers.

