7529 E DESERT VISTA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

Not your typical rental home. This home has a ton of upgrades and high end finishes. Owner did a ton of remodeling to the home then got a job transfer out of state. 4 bedrooms plus loft & office/den, 2.5 baths, Refrigerator, washer/dryer stay. Large greatroom open to the kitchen, all high end stainless Steel appliances, granite counter-top thru-out home, Large walk-in pantry, Ceiling fans & shutters thru-out, Hardwood floors, nice tile downstairs & carpet in 3 of the bedrooms, Master is large with upgraded bathroom, large walk-in closet, Balcony overlooking the backyard & mountain views. maintenance free backyard w/ synthetic grass, play pool w/ hoop, 2 water features, firepit, TV on patio wall remains, Location is close to everything, 101 fwy, restaurants, shopping, schools & much more.