7529 E DESERT VISTA Road
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

7529 E DESERT VISTA Road

7529 East Desert Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

7529 East Desert Vista Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Pinnacle Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Not your typical rental home. This home has a ton of upgrades and high end finishes. Owner did a ton of remodeling to the home then got a job transfer out of state. 4 bedrooms plus loft & office/den, 2.5 baths, Refrigerator, washer/dryer stay. Large greatroom open to the kitchen, all high end stainless Steel appliances, granite counter-top thru-out home, Large walk-in pantry, Ceiling fans & shutters thru-out, Hardwood floors, nice tile downstairs & carpet in 3 of the bedrooms, Master is large with upgraded bathroom, large walk-in closet, Balcony overlooking the backyard & mountain views. maintenance free backyard w/ synthetic grass, play pool w/ hoop, 2 water features, firepit, TV on patio wall remains, Location is close to everything, 101 fwy, restaurants, shopping, schools & much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road have any available units?
7529 E DESERT VISTA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road have?
Some of 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road currently offering any rent specials?
7529 E DESERT VISTA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road pet-friendly?
No, 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road offer parking?
Yes, 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road offers parking.
Does 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road have a pool?
Yes, 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road has a pool.
Does 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road have accessible units?
No, 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7529 E DESERT VISTA Road has units with dishwashers.
